Housing damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, fires break out – photos
Friday, 24 January 2025, 04:00
A high-rise building and a house were damaged in Kyiv Oblast in a Russian drone attack on the night of 23-24 January, and fires broke out.
Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Kalashnyk: "As a result of the fall of debris from the downed target in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in several apartments. The destruction of the facade on the fifth to eighth floors was recorded."
Advertisement:
Details: Kalashnyk added that the residents of the high-rise building were evacuated.
He noted that a fire broke out in another settlement in a two-storey house over an area of 120 square metres.
Support UP or become our patron!