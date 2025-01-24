All Sections
Housing damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, fires break out – photos

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 04:00
Housing damaged in Russian nighttime drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, fires break out – photos

A high-rise building and a house were damaged in Kyiv Oblast in a Russian drone attack on the night of 23-24 January, and fires broke out.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration  

Quote from Kalashnyk: "As a result of the fall of debris from the downed target in one of the settlements of Kyiv Oblast, a fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in several apartments. The destruction of the facade on the fifth to eighth floors was recorded."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kalashnyk added that the residents of the high-rise building were evacuated.

He noted that a fire broke out in another settlement in a two-storey house over an area of 120 square metres.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

