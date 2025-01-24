Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast kills three people – photos, video

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Telegram

Quote: "The person who was killed was found in a house where a fire broke out as a result of the fall of debris from the downed target. The fire is currently extinguished.

The second person who was killed is a 36-year-old man in another settlement, where a 10-storey residential building was damaged."

Update: The police reported at 07:35 that three people had been killed in the attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two people sought medical attention after the fire at the scene where the high-rise building was damaged. A 26-year-old man suffered superficial burns to his upper respiratory tract. A 38-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Kalashnyk added that the lists of those affected by the attack were being updated and that the people were being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The fire has been extinguished. An invincibility centre for residents is currently operating in a school near the damaged high-rise building. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

A tent with water and hot drinks has also been set up at the scene."

Update: In the morning, the State Emergency Service clarified that the Russian drones had caused damage in the Fastiv district of Kyiv Oblast and the city of Brovary in Kyiv’s suburbs.

A 10-storey building in the Fastiv district was damaged, and a fire broke out there, causing damage on the fifth and sixth floors.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Rescue workers evacuated 150 residents. They rescued an injured man from the fifth floor and a trapped woman from the eighth floor and found the body of a man, 36, who was killed in the attack.

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

In Brovary, the UAV wreckage destroyed a residential building. A fire over an area of 120 square metres also broke out there and was extinguished at 04:14. The attack killed a couple: a man aged 58 and his wife, aged 59.

The police reported that as of 07:30, one apartment building (11 apartments damaged) and eight houses were damaged in the oblast. Three cars, a shop, an outbuilding and a fence were also damaged.

Background: It was reported that a high-rise building and a house were damaged and fires broke out in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

