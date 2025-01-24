All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports

Oleh PavliukFriday, 24 January 2025, 22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sales of US military equipment to foreign countries in fiscal year 2024 (which ended on 31 September) reached a record US$318.7 billion amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: data from the US Department of State; European Pravda citing Reuters

Details: Direct foreign arms sales by US companies increased to US$200.8 billion in fiscal year 2024 from US$157.5 billion in 2023, and sales organised through the US government increased to US$117.9 billion from US$80.9 billion.

Advertisement:

Overall, US arms sales abroad increased by 29% over the year.

Among the arms sales approved in 2024, the State Department mentions F-16 fighter jets and their modernisation for Turkey worth US$23 billion, F-15 fighter jets for Israel worth US$18.8 billion, and M1A2 Abrams tanks for Romania worth US$2.5 billion.

Arms sales and transfers are seen as "important US foreign policy tools with potential long-term implications for regional and global security," the State Department said.

Advertisement:

Reuters notes that US defence contractors are struggling to meet the surge in demand that has increased dramatically as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: The Pentagon said that the freeze on foreign financial aid imposed by Donald Trump's executive order does not affect the previously announced arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsUSA
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
weapons
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: