Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 January 2025, 00:16
Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to ballistic missile threat
Sign “Shelter”. Photo: Getty Images

An air-raid warning was issued on the night of 26-27 January in Kyiv and several oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes. 

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force 

Quote KCMA: "The air-raid warning in Kyiv is due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes." 

Details: The Air Force noted that the threat of ballistic missile use concerns the southern, central and northern oblasts.   

Update: The all-clear was given at 00:29 in Kyiv and later in the oblasts.  

air-raid warningKyiv
air-raid warning
