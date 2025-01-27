Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to ballistic missile threat

An air-raid warning was issued on the night of 26-27 January in Kyiv and several oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote KCMA: "The air-raid warning in Kyiv is due to the threat of ballistic missile strikes."

Details: The Air Force noted that the threat of ballistic missile use concerns the southern, central and northern oblasts.

Update: The all-clear was given at 00:29 in Kyiv and later in the oblasts.

