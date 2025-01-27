UAVs attack oil refinery in Russia's Tver Oblast

Social networks in Tver Oblast, Russia, reported that drones had attacked an oil refinery in the oblast.

Source: Shot and Astra Telegram channels; social networks in Tver Oblast

Quote from Shot: "Ukrainian Armed Forces’ UAVs attempted an attack on an oil refinery in Tver Oblast. Early reports indicate that air defences shot down Liutyi-type UAVs."

Details: Locals said they heard the distinctive sound of a UAV flying in the sky. An air defence system responded.

The aerial target was supposedly shot down.

Quote from Shot: "Early reports indicate that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the local oil refinery."

Details: Governor of Tver Oblast Igor Rudenya stated that "there are no casualties or destruction as the result of the repelling of the UAV attack."

