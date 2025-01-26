All Sections
Oreshnik missile system to arrive in Belarus very soon, self-proclaimed Belarusian president says

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 26 January 2025, 15:36
Photo: newsinfo.ru

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday, 26 January that Belarus will receive a Russian Oreshnik ballistic missile system very soon.

Source: Russian news agency TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his press conference in the city of Minsk, Lukashenko expressed his "dream" of positioning an Oreshnik missile system closer to the city of Smolensk (Russia). He noted that the targets for the missile system should not be located too close or too far from it.  

Lukashenko suggested placing the Oreshnik missile system "somewhere near Russia", emphasising that it is considered "a joint weapon".

Lukashenko further specified that the missile system is expected to arrive in Belarus soon.

Background:

  • In December 2024, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced that Oreshnik missile systems might be deployed in Belarus in 2025.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Vladimir Putin’s sabre-rattling with the Oreshnik missile is aimed solely at disrupting the efforts of President Trump to end the war.
  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Ukraine is working on developing its own air defence and missile systems to deter and counter Russia's use of Oreshnik missiles.

