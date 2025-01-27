All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia claims attack by over 30 drones on five of its oblasts

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 January 2025, 06:30
Russia claims attack by over 30 drones on five of its oblasts
UAV. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that 32 drones attacked five Russian oblasts on the night of 26-27 January.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian ministry noted that their air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed all 32 UAVs.

Advertisement:

In particular, 15 drones were intercepted over the territory of Voronezh Oblast, 11 over Belgorod Oblast, four over Kursk Oblast and one over each of Oryol and Tver oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Russia
EU chief diplomat expects EU to agree on extending sanctions against Russia
EU prepares sanctions against several Russian hackers and support package for Moldova
Russia loses 1,430 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
06:21
Russian drone wreckage falls near metro station in Kyiv
00:01
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:20
PACE says Russia must be held accountable for Wagner crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: