Russia claims attack by over 30 drones on five of its oblasts

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that 32 drones attacked five Russian oblasts on the night of 26-27 January.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russian ministry noted that their air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed all 32 UAVs.

In particular, 15 drones were intercepted over the territory of Voronezh Oblast, 11 over Belgorod Oblast, four over Kursk Oblast and one over each of Oryol and Tver oblasts.

