Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds

Ukraine’s defence forces have targeted storage sites for Russian forces’ attack drones in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, reportedly destroying over 200 Shahed drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the defence forces, struck storage sites for attack drones belonging to Russian occupiers in Oryol Oblast, Russia.

Advertisement:

Reinforced structures housing thermobaric warheads for drones were hit. Reports indicate significant secondary detonations.

The results and scale of the damage are being clarified, but initial information suggests that over 200 Shaheds will no longer be used against our country."

Details: The General Staff ensured that operations targeting key facilities involved in the destruction of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and the terrorising of civilian population will continue.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!