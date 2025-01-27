All Sections
Russians damage infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Sumy Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 27 January 2025, 08:09
Russians damage infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Sumy Oblast
Rescue worker. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone attack has damaged infrastructure facilities in Sumy and the village of Pishchane in Sumy Oblast. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Sumy hromada with a UAV at night. The explosions in Sumy and the village of Pishchane damaged non-residential premises and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The emergency services are working at the sites of the explosions."

Details: Ukrainian air defences reportedly shot down seven Russian Shahed drones overnight.

