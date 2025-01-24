All Sections
Three people injured in Russian drone attacks on civilian cars in Sumy Oblast

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 24 January 2025, 18:16
Three people injured in Russian drone attacks on civilian cars in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: getty images

Three people have been injured in Russian FPV drone attacks on two civilian cars in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on social media

Details: On 24 January, the Russians used drones to attack two cars travelling through the Myropillia hromada in the Sumy district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

The driver of one car was injured in an attack that occurred at around 10:45.

At around 13:45, the Russians attacked another vehicle with a drone, injuring two civilian men.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastdroneswar
