Three people injured in Russian drone attacks on civilian cars in Sumy Oblast

Three people have been injured in Russian FPV drone attacks on two civilian cars in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office on social media

Details: On 24 January, the Russians used drones to attack two cars travelling through the Myropillia hromada in the Sumy district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The driver of one car was injured in an attack that occurred at around 10:45.

At around 13:45, the Russians attacked another vehicle with a drone, injuring two civilian men.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

