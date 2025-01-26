All Sections
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 19:55
A fragment of a photo from the scene. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The bodies of a man and his mother, who had been preparing to evacuate on 9 December and had since lost contact, have been discovered in a border hromada in Sumy Oblast.  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. They are believed to have died as a result of the Russian attack.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 26 January 2025, law enforcement officers discovered the bodies of a 62-year-old man and his 86-year-old mother in the village of Ponomarenky, Velyka Pysarivka hromada, Okhtyrka district. They had been preparing to evacuate on 9 December 2024 and had since lost contact.

Early data suggests the individuals were killed in enemy shelling."

Details: Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into war crimes that resulted in the deaths of civilians (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

