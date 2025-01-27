All Sections
PACE agrees to draft recommendations on Europe's position for peace in Ukraine

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 27 January 2025, 10:58
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has, on the morning of 27 January, approved a decision to hold urgent debates on Ukraine and "peace negotiations".

Source: a European Pravda reporter from Strasbourg

Details: PACE’s winter session will begin in Strasbourg on Monday at noon. Several decisions are set to be made during the session, including urgent debates concerning the Eastern European region. The Bureau, PACE’s governing body, approved this decision on Monday, and it will be formally ratified in the session hall.

The decision most relevant to Ukraine is titled "Europe's Commitment to a Just and Sustainable Peace in Ukraine". This document will be drafted during the session and is expected to outline parliamentarians' views on Europe's role in future peace negotiations. It is scheduled for adoption on Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau also approved to hold urgent debates and draft a document on the situation in Belarus, particularly in light of the sham elections of self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko.

The most heated debate is expected to focus on Georgia, with discussions in the Council of Europe on potential political sanctions. European Pravda will be following developments in Strasbourg closely.

Background: The Georgian opposition urged PACE not to recognise the credentials of Georgia’s delegation.

PACEUkrainenegotiations
