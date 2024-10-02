All Sections
PACE calls for return of Ukrainian POWs and civilian detainees

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 October 2024, 21:13
PACE calls for return of Ukrainian POWs and civilian detainees
Results of voting for resolution by PACE. Photo: Yevheniia Kravchuk on Facebook

On Wednesday, 2 October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously adopted a resolution on Missing persons, prisoners of war and civilians in captivity as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; MP Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE

Details: In a resolution unanimously approved by 74 votes, PACE condemned the detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as foreigners fighting for Ukraine and civilians in Russian captivity.

Quote from Kravchuk: "The Assembly also noted that it will continue its efforts until the last prisoner is released."

The document mentions the official data on the number of prisoners of war and civilian detainees held by Russia and the crimes committed by Russians against them, including the massacre of Ukrainian prisoners in the former penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast.

"The PACE considers it essential that the International Committee of the Red Cross be granted immediate and unimpeded access to all places of detention in accordance with the terms and conditions of its mandate," the PACE resolution reads.

Kravchuk reports that the adoption of the resolution in Strasbourg was also attended by Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis, an executive body that represents the Crimean Tatar people, who was released from Russian captivity in late June.

Background:

  • The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe also prepared a report stating that Russia's arbitrary detention of civilians has become widespread and is directed primarily against Ukrainian citizens, starting with the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
  • The PACE adopted a resolution on 1 October calling for sanctions against Russian propagandists and the recognition of the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of influence.

