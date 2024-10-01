All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Council of Europe's new Secretary General says Ukraine is priority

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 October 2024, 18:34
Council of Europe's new Secretary General says Ukraine is priority
Alain Berset. Stock photo: Getty Images

In his statement to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on 1 October, the Council of Europe's new Secretary General, Alain Berset, emphasised Ukraine, democracy, and unity as priorities for its work.

Source: Swiss edition of Watson, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to Berset, the common role of the Council of Europe is to "protect and promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law," and these principles "are at the heart of our institution."

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Council of Europe should play an important and unique role for Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression," he stressed, recalling the role of the European Court of Human Rights in considering cases related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the Register of Losses under the Council of Europe.

"We must remain open and creative to support Ukraine in its resolve and recovery," said the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Berset also urged the Council of Europe to commit to a democracy in decline around the world as a result of conflicts, rising anti-Semitism, and climate change.

Advertisement:

He also believes that the organisation should seek "ways of rapprochement" with Europe and dedicate itself to peace, stability, prosperity, and security.

On 25 June, the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly elected Alain Berset, a Swiss politician and former chairman of the Swiss Federal Council, as the organisation's new Secretary General.

His predecessor, former Croatian Foreign Minister Maria Pejčinović-Burić, declined to run for a second term.

Immediately following the election, the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe stated that Ukraine and its support would be his first priority in office.

Support UP or become our patron!

PACEUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
PACE
PACE adopts resolution calling for sanctions against Russian propagandists
PACE president condemns yet another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
PACE supports seizure of frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: