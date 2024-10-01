Council of Europe's new Secretary General says Ukraine is priority

In his statement to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on 1 October, the Council of Europe's new Secretary General, Alain Berset, emphasised Ukraine, democracy, and unity as priorities for its work.

Source: Swiss edition of Watson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Berset, the common role of the Council of Europe is to "protect and promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law," and these principles "are at the heart of our institution."

Quote: "The Council of Europe should play an important and unique role for Ukraine against the background of Russian aggression," he stressed, recalling the role of the European Court of Human Rights in considering cases related to the war in Ukraine, as well as the Register of Losses under the Council of Europe.

"We must remain open and creative to support Ukraine in its resolve and recovery," said the Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

Berset also urged the Council of Europe to commit to a democracy in decline around the world as a result of conflicts, rising anti-Semitism, and climate change.

He also believes that the organisation should seek "ways of rapprochement" with Europe and dedicate itself to peace, stability, prosperity, and security.

On 25 June, the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly elected Alain Berset, a Swiss politician and former chairman of the Swiss Federal Council, as the organisation's new Secretary General.

His predecessor, former Croatian Foreign Minister Maria Pejčinović-Burić, declined to run for a second term.

Immediately following the election, the new Secretary General of the Council of Europe stated that Ukraine and its support would be his first priority in office.

