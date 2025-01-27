Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security

EU ambassadors will try to prepare a statement on energy security on Monday, 27 January, in exchange for which Hungary may finally agree to extend the sanctions against Russia, which it is currently blocking.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Liberty Europe on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak reported that EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet to work on a statement regarding energy security on the morning of 27 January, which "should allow Hungary to lift its reserve on Russian sanctions extension when foreign ministers meet later that day".

Advertisement:

🇪🇺 ambassadors meet tomorrow (mon) morning to work out a statement about energy security that should allow 🇭🇺 to lift its reserve on 🇷🇺 sanctions extension when 🇪🇺 foreign ministers meet later that day https://t.co/0KomTNscfM — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) January 26, 2025

Background:

Advertisement:

As of Friday, 24 January, it was reported that Hungary was still withholding its consent to extend the sanctions, but European diplomats were determined to find a solution.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that if Orban blocks the extension of sanctions, it would show that he is "playing for Putin's team".

Support UP or become our patron!