Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security
EU ambassadors will try to prepare a statement on energy security on Monday, 27 January, in exchange for which Hungary may finally agree to extend the sanctions against Russia, which it is currently blocking.
Source: Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Liberty Europe on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Jozwiak reported that EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet to work on a statement regarding energy security on the morning of 27 January, which "should allow Hungary to lift its reserve on Russian sanctions extension when foreign ministers meet later that day".
🇪🇺 ambassadors meet tomorrow (mon) morning to work out a statement about energy security that should allow 🇭🇺 to lift its reserve on 🇷🇺 sanctions extension when 🇪🇺 foreign ministers meet later that day https://t.co/0KomTNscfM— Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) January 26, 2025
Background:
- As of Friday, 24 January, it was reported that Hungary was still withholding its consent to extend the sanctions, but European diplomats were determined to find a solution.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that if Orban blocks the extension of sanctions, it would show that he is "playing for Putin's team".
Support UP or become our patron!