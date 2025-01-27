All Sections
Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security

Mariya Yemets, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 27 January 2025, 09:32
Hungary may lift sanctions blockade in exchange for statement on energy security
Stock photo: Getty Images

EU ambassadors will try to prepare a statement on energy security on Monday, 27 January, in exchange for which Hungary may finally agree to extend the sanctions against Russia, which it is currently blocking.

Source: Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Liberty Europe on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak reported that EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet to work on a statement regarding energy security on the morning of 27 January, which "should allow Hungary to lift its reserve on Russian sanctions extension when foreign ministers meet later that day".

Background:

  • As of Friday, 24 January, it was reported that Hungary was still withholding its consent to extend the sanctions, but European diplomats were determined to find a solution.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that if Orban blocks the extension of sanctions, it would show that he is "playing for Putin's team".

EuropeHungaryUkraine
