Hungary continues to push for lifting of EU sanctions against Russia – source in EU

Hungary’s representatives have not yet agreed to a decision on the extension of EU sanctions against Russia. The issue will be considered at an EU Council meeting at foreign minister level on Monday, 27 January.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior EU official familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity

Details: The source said the decision to extend sanctions against Russia for the next six months will be made on 27 January at the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The extension of sanctions will be the first item on the agenda at the foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, 27 January, as the Hungarian side insisted," the European official said.

Nevertheless, the European Pravda source expressed confidence that a positive decision on the extension of sanctions would be made, as "the sanctions were imposed as a response to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine".

Quote: "We do not see the situation developing any other way," the source said.

Advertisement:

The EU official noted that on 27 January, the EU foreign ministers will also be considering the content of the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, which is due to be announced on 24 February, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Also on the agenda will be options for the further use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, as well as the prospects for bringing to justice those responsible for starting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which will be the focus of an expert meeting in early February.

In addition, the ministers will discuss the situation on the battlefield and the possibility of increasing the EU's military support for Ukraine, particularly the supply of ammunition and air defence systems.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will address the EU Council via video link to provide an update on the situation in Ukraine and details of its priority needs.

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused Ukraine of trying to deceive Hungarians when it comes to gas supplies and called on the EU to force Ukrainians to "open the valves".

Earlier, Orbán promised to "fight back" against Ukraine for stopping the transit of Russian gas on 1 January.

Support UP or become our patron!