Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in commemoration of Auschwitz victims

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on Monday, 27 January to take part in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Zelenskyy's spokesperson, in a comment to journalists, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings in Poland, particularly with European Council President António Costa and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Notably, as the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp approaches, there have been discussions in Poland about the possible participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the events in the country.

Background:

On 9 January, the Polish government adopted a resolution guaranteeing "free and safe participation" of Netanyahu in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in Gaza.

As a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Poland is obliged to arrest Netanyahu if he comes to the country.

The Court said it relied on member states to enforce its decisions.

