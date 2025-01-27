All Sections
Zelenskyy on Holocaust Remembrance Day: Such a crime must never happen again

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 27 January 2025, 10:24
Zelenskyy on Holocaust Remembrance Day: Such a crime must never happen again
Zelenskyy commemorates Holocaust victims on 27 January in Kyiv. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the victims of the Holocaust on 27 January, remembering the tragedy that led to the mass extermination of the Jewish people.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "It was a calculated effort by the Nazis to annihilate an entire people – to murder every individual and erase all traces of Jewish existence. Six million lives were lost."

Details: The president highlighted in his post that "unfortunately, the memory of the Holocaust is gradually fading. Yet, the evil that seeks to destroy entire nations still lingers in the world".  

Zelenskyy called on people to remember war crimes and not to be indifferent towards them.

