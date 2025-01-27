All Sections
Transnistria considers Ukraine's offer of coal supplies in return for energy "speculative"

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 27 January 2025, 16:23
Transnistria considers Ukraine's offer of coal supplies in return for energy speculative
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A proposal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian coal should be supplied to Transnistria for electricity generation is "speculative", according to Vadim Krasnoselsky, leader of Transnistria, a separatist region within Moldova.

Source: Moldovan news outlet NewsMaker

Details: Krasnoselsky said the coal Ukraine is offering is not suitable for the Moldavskaya thermal power plant, as it runs on anthracite.

Quote: "These are speculative suggestions that they will provide coal and so on. I’ll explain once again that our plant is technologically fuelled by anthracite. Ukraine is offering coal that is not suitable for our plant. We have two coal-fired units. They run on anthracite," Krasnoselsky said.

Although the Transnistrian leader noted that one of the power units could be converted to run on Ukrainian coal, he said that under "normal conditions", which they do not have, the process would take "over a year and cost over 50 million euros".

Zelenskyy had previously said that Ukraine was prepared to supply coal to the Moldavskaya thermal power plant and could receive electricity from Tiraspol in return.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is fair: we give them coal, they get electricity for themselves, for the whole of Moldova, and we get electricity for ourselves."

Background:

  • Russia’s Gazprom announced that it would stop gas supplies to Transnistria from 1 January 2025 due to its "failure to fulfil payment obligations".
  • The Moldovan energy companies Moldovagaz and Energocom are ready to assist Transnistria's Tiraspoltransgaz in organising gas purchases on any European platform on market terms.
  • The cut-off of Russian gas supplies to Transnistria has forced all industrial companies, except for those involved in food production, to shut down.
  • The Transnistrian authorities have agreed to accept gas from Moldova to help resolve the energy crisis.
  • Transnistria’s gas reserves will last just a few days, and coal for electricity generation at the Moldavskaya thermal power plant will last until 16-17 February at the latest.

