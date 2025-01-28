Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that every move made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin is aimed at prolonging the war and avoiding genuine negotiations.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and is doing everything possible to prolong the war. Every move he makes and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless.

In 2014, Russia started a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it turned into a full-scale invasion in 2022. Now, there is a chance to achieve real peace, but it is Putin who is doing everything in his power to either continue large-scale killings or secure a pause in order to continue hybrid attacks while preparing for a new full-scale invasion."

Details: Zelenskyy urged world leaders to heed the mistakes of the past and join their efforts to force Russia towards peace. He said Putin would use his capabilities to disrupt global stability, but is too faint-hearted to withstand real pressure from leaders working together.

Background:

On 25 January 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was to stop separatism that he enacted a National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) ban on negotiations with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in 2022, as the Russians were trying to put pressure on Ukraine through "many different corridors" that Ukraine could not control.

On 4 October 2022, Zelenskyy formally enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council on the "impossibility of conducting negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation, V. Putin". The text did not specify who was prohibited from holding such talks.

Russia has repeatedly criticised this decision and demanded its reversal. On 24 January 2025, Putin expressed his desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues of interest to Moscow and Washington". In the context of possible negotiations to end the war, Putin also referenced Zelenskyy's decree banning talks with Russia, insisting that Ukraine’s international partners should "force" Zelenskyy to revoke the decree.

On 28 January, in response to a question from one of his propagandists, Putin reiterated his readiness for negotiations with Ukraine, stating that he is willing to "assign people" to conduct such talks.

