Drones attack Nizhny Novgorod refinery, Russia says – video
Multiple explosions rocked Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on the night of 28-29 January, with Russian authorities saying they were caused by a drone attack on an oil refinery in the town of Kstovo.
Source: Russian Telegram channels; Gleb Nikitin, Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Details: As is often the case when Ukrainian drones strike Russia, Nikitin claimed that "only wreckage from a downed drone had fallen on the territory of a facility in the Kstovo industrial zone" and that a "fire" had broken out as a result.
However, photos and videos posted on social media reveal a large-scale fire at the oil refinery.
У РФ повідомили про атаку безпілотників на Нижегородський НПЗhttps://t.co/O7LGZeKmSC pic.twitter.com/N22aqM9zZx— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 29, 2025
The drone attack was yet another attempt to strike a strategic Russian industrial facility. The plant had been targeted in March 2024 when UAVs damaged one of its oil refining units.
In addition to the attack in Kstovo, the Russians reported drone strikes in Smolensk and Tver oblasts.
For reference: Kstovo is home to the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery, with chemical plants and a thermal power plant situated in the adjacent industrial zone.
