Zelenskyy appoints new presidential envoy to Crimea

Olha Kuryshko. Photo: Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Olha Kuryshko, who had been serving as acting representative of the president of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, has been appointed to the position permanently.

Source: Presidential Decree No. 59/2025 dated 24 January

Quote from the decree: "To appoint Olha Mykolaivna Kuryshko as the permanent representative of the president of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."

Advertisement:

For reference: Kuryshko has been acting as the president's permanent representative to Crimea since December 2024. Prior to that, she held the position of deputy permanent representative from June 2023.

She joined the mission in December 2021 and led the Legal Support Department.

According to the mission's website, Kuryshko has worked on strategic and programmatic documents concerning reintegration issues. She has actively contributed to drafting regulatory acts to protect the rights of residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula in areas such as access to education, pensions, obtaining passport documents, and support for political prisoners and their families.

Advertisement:

Background:

In November 2024, the Central Election Commission recognised Tamila Tasheva, who was then the permanent representative of the President to Crimea, as an elected member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) from the Holos party.

Tasheva took a seat in parliament following the death of Holos MP Oleh Makarov, as she was next in line on the party's electoral list.

On 4 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree relieving Tamila Tasheva of her duties as Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!