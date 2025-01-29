All Sections
Russia reports alleged large-scale drone attack, claim to have downed over 100 UAVs

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 January 2025, 08:04
UAV. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian authorities and the Defence Ministry have reported a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack on nine Russian oblasts, but curiously, the data provided by the governors and the ministry did not match.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Tver Oblast Governor Igor Rudenya; Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz; Russian Telegram channels

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that 104 Ukrainian drones were downed over Russian territory.

In particular, 47 drones were reportedly destroyed over Kursk Oblast, 27 over Bryansk Oblast, 11 over Smolensk Oblast, 7 over Tver Oblast, 4 over Belgorod Oblast, 3 each over Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga oblasts and 1 each over Rostov and Leningrad oblasts.

Notably, Rudenya reported that 29 drones were downed over Tver Oblast.

Meanwhile, Bogomaz claimed that 33 drones were destroyed over Bryansk Oblast (stating that the Defence Ministry's air defence systems downed 27 drones, while 6 more were reportedly downed by special forces of the Russian National Guard).

Russian Telegram channels reported that the Kovyor (Carpet) plan was implemented at Kazan Airport due to the drone attack. Temporary restrictions were also imposed on operations at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Background: Earlier reports indicated that drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery, causing a fire.

