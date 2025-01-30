All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bezrukova reinstated as head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 January 2025, 12:08
Bezrukova reinstated as head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency
Maryna Bezrukova, the head of the Defence Procurement Agency. Photo: DPA on Facebook

Maryna Bezrukova is once again listed as the head of the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) in the state registry, marking the third leadership change within a week.

Source: Interfax Ukraine; the open data platform YouControl; Anti-Corruption Action Centre (ACAC) on Telegram

Quote from the ACAC: "In yet another leadership change – the THIRD in just one week – the state registry now lists Maryna Bezrukova as the head of the DPA again. Arsen Zhumadilov is no longer even mentioned as the acting head."

Advertisement:

Details: YouControl said the leadership change occurred on 29 January. Before that, Arsen Zhumadilov had been listed as the head of the DPA in the state registry since 25 January. 

Zhumadilov, who also leads the Ministry of Defence's specialised procurement organisation, Ukraine’s State Logistics Operator, explained that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had suspended Bezrukova during an internal investigation and temporarily appointed him to oversee the DPA.

In an interview with Suspilne on 29 January, Bezrukova said that the internal investigation concerns a contract for the purchase of old mines, which has not yet come into effect. She also mentioned that the investigation was extended from 29 January to 7 February. 

Advertisement:

The ACAC has stated that Zhumadilov’s appointment as acting head of the DPA on 24 January and the subsequent changes to the leadership in the state registry on 25 January were illegal. The ACAC emphasizes that Zhumadilov was listed as the head of the DPA in the registry, without any mention that he was acting in a temporary capacity.

ACAC’s head Vitalii Shabunin called these actions an attack on the anti-corruption reform in the defence industry.

Quote: "I have a strong request to the petty raiders: stop! The government’s attack on the key anti-corruption reform in the defence sector has already been covered by the Financial Times, New York Times, and Bloomberg, and more will follow. We also have NATO’s firm support and backing from G7 ambassadors. This shame is being broadcast worldwide at a time that is critically important for Ukraine’s survival." 

Background:

  • Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said on 24 January that the ministry would not be extending the contract with the head of the DPA, Maryna Bezrukova, because Ukraine’s arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon" under her leadership.
  • Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, who has been appointed as the DPA’s new head by the Defence Ministry, said he had agreed to head up the DPA "at this difficult time".
  • Meanwhile, Bezrukova announced that she would continue to perform her duties, and the DPA said it would continue to work under her leadership, "because the right to extend or terminate a director’s current contract is vested exclusively in the Supervisory Board".
  • The ambassadors of the Group of Seven in Ukraine recommended "that the situation in the DPA be resolved expeditiously and focus on keeping defence procurement going".

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsgovernment procurementMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
updatedThirteen civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
weapons
Pentagon temporarily suspends signing of new military contracts, Bloomberg says
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
No confirmation from Israeli ambassador on supply of captured Russian weapons to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:26
Romanian Foreign Ministry confirms unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty after far-right Romanian presidential candidate's statements
15:45
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
15:44
Death toll rises to 6 after Russian attack on apartment building in Sumy
15:41
Majority of Germans see Russia as greatest threat to global peace – poll
15:28
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
15:17
Ukrainian Air Force video shows nighttime hunt for Russian drones
14:26
Russia plans to replenish forces with convicts and debtors in 2025 – Ukrainian intelligence
14:17
PACE adopts resolution on peace talks for Ukraine and Europe's commitments
14:01
Russians engage elite UAV operators on Kurakhove front in Donetsk Oblast
13:44
Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to EU and NATO until exhumations issue is resolved – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: