Bezrukova reinstated as head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency

Maryna Bezrukova is once again listed as the head of the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) in the state registry, marking the third leadership change within a week.

Source: Interfax Ukraine; the open data platform YouControl; Anti-Corruption Action Centre (ACAC) on Telegram

Quote from the ACAC: "In yet another leadership change – the THIRD in just one week – the state registry now lists Maryna Bezrukova as the head of the DPA again. Arsen Zhumadilov is no longer even mentioned as the acting head."

Details: YouControl said the leadership change occurred on 29 January. Before that, Arsen Zhumadilov had been listed as the head of the DPA in the state registry since 25 January.

Zhumadilov, who also leads the Ministry of Defence's specialised procurement organisation, Ukraine’s State Logistics Operator, explained that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov had suspended Bezrukova during an internal investigation and temporarily appointed him to oversee the DPA.

In an interview with Suspilne on 29 January, Bezrukova said that the internal investigation concerns a contract for the purchase of old mines, which has not yet come into effect. She also mentioned that the investigation was extended from 29 January to 7 February.

The ACAC has stated that Zhumadilov’s appointment as acting head of the DPA on 24 January and the subsequent changes to the leadership in the state registry on 25 January were illegal. The ACAC emphasizes that Zhumadilov was listed as the head of the DPA in the registry, without any mention that he was acting in a temporary capacity.

ACAC’s head Vitalii Shabunin called these actions an attack on the anti-corruption reform in the defence industry.

Quote: "I have a strong request to the petty raiders: stop! The government’s attack on the key anti-corruption reform in the defence sector has already been covered by the Financial Times, New York Times, and Bloomberg, and more will follow. We also have NATO’s firm support and backing from G7 ambassadors. This shame is being broadcast worldwide at a time that is critically important for Ukraine’s survival."

Background:

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said on 24 January that the ministry would not be extending the contract with the head of the DPA, Maryna Bezrukova, because Ukraine’s arms procurement had "turned into an Amazon" under her leadership.

Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the Ukrainian State Logistics Operator, who has been appointed as the DPA’s new head by the Defence Ministry, said he had agreed to head up the DPA "at this difficult time".

Meanwhile, Bezrukova announced that she would continue to perform her duties, and the DPA said it would continue to work under her leadership, "because the right to extend or terminate a director’s current contract is vested exclusively in the Supervisory Board".

The ambassadors of the Group of Seven in Ukraine recommended "that the situation in the DPA be resolved expeditiously and focus on keeping defence procurement going".

