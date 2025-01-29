Ukraine's Defence Ministry begins licensed production of FPV drones

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has launched licensed production of FPV drones at a state-owned company as part of a pilot project.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote: "The state, as part of a pilot project launched in December last year and coordinated by the Main Directorate of Defence Innovations at the Ministry of Defence, has gained the capacity to produce standardised FPV drones. Under a trilateral agreement, a private developer has granted a licence for the production of UAVs at a state-owned company managed by the Ministry of Defence."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry said that the drones will be supplied to Ukraine’s defence forces. Once production is streamlined and expanded, the state company will be able to independently participate in tenders from the Defence Procurement Agency and other clients.

Read more: Blinding the Russians' eyes in the skies: how the Ukrainian army mastered the art of downing Russian spy drones

Quote: "The experience has been positive. By integrating the state into the production chain, we now have a clear understanding of drone production costs and our competitive advantages in this market. This will help enhance the quality of the final product because of sustained market competition."

Advertisement:

Additionally, the ministry revealed that experts from the Main Defence Innovation Directorate have developed a plan to establish similar production facilities in partnership with other UAV manufacturers. This will significantly increase production capacity and accelerate the supply of unmanned systems to the front lines.

Background:

On 2 December, Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that Ukraine uses unmanned aerial vehicles that can cover distances of up to 1,800 km and is developing AI-based UAVs to intercept the Shahed drones launched from Russia.

On 22 January, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry officially codified and authorised the use of the Poseidon reconnaissance UAV in units of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!