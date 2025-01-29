All Sections
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 29 January 2025, 22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
Serhii Melnyk. Photo: Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence Brigadier General of Justice Serhii Melnyk has said at a meeting of the National Reserve Forces Committee (NRFC) and Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) that Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote from Melnyk: "Cooperation with CIOR and NRFC helps us strengthen Ukraine's defence system and adapt it to NATO standards. We also have our own unique combat experience that we are ready to share."

Details: The Ukrainian delegation took part in a meeting of the NATO NRFC and CIOR, where it presented its experience in organising defence, manning and training reserve forces in the full-scale war.

The Ukrainian ministry said that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Ukraine's efforts to organise the reserve and build a national resistance system.

The key topics of the meeting, according to the Ministry of Defence, were also the deepening of cooperation in the field of reserve forces, as well as opportunities for integrating Ukrainian approaches into the Alliance's defence planning system.

