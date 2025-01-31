All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians hit 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 31 January 2025, 02:54
Russians hit 10 communities in Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 51 attacks on 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.] 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "A total of 68 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda were targeted."

Advertisement:

Details: In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs and launched FPV drone strikes (14 explosions). 

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in the Bilopillia hromada (2 explosions).

The Esman hromada was targeted by an FPV drone, 14 air-dropped mines and a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade dropped from an UAV. 

Advertisement:

The Khotin hromada was struck by a guided bomb and FPV drones (4 explosions). A car was damaged in the attack.

The Yunakivka hromada was attacked by a guided bomb and an FPV drone (3 explosions). 

An FPV drone strike and mortar fire were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada (6 explosions).

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked by FPV drones and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (8 explosions). 

The Bilopillia hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs and an FPV drone and came under mortar fire (5 explosions).

The Russians conducted mortar fire in the Nova Sloboda hromada (2 explosions). 

The Russians used three air-dropped mines to attack the Putyvl hromada.

The Shalyhyne hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (2 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastexplosionattack
Advertisement:
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS if they adopt new currency over US dollar
updatedDrones attack oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing fire – video
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians launch drone attack on Sumy Oblast, leaving two people injured – photo
Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians
Russians damage infrastructure facilities in Sumy and Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:20
Czech foreign minister: Russia uses diplomats for sabotage acts in the EU
09:59
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
09:37
Russia attacks Ukraine with 102 drones overnight, 59 downed by air defence, 37 go off radar
08:43
updatedKyiv mayor reports apartment damaged by Russian drone wreckage, but military administration says unconfirmed
08:34
Russians continue to assault Ukrainian positions: most attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:10
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS if they adopt new currency over US dollar
07:30
Russia loses 1,670 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past day
06:48
Almost 50 drones attack 7 Russian oblasts overnight, Russia claims
05:14
Kremlin signals efforts to sway Trump towards accepting Putin's demands – ISW
04:04
updatedDrones attack oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing fire – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: