Russians hit 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 51 attacks on 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 68 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda were targeted."

Advertisement:

Details: In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, the Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs and launched FPV drone strikes (14 explosions).

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in the Bilopillia hromada (2 explosions).

The Esman hromada was targeted by an FPV drone, 14 air-dropped mines and a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade dropped from an UAV.

Advertisement:

The Khotin hromada was struck by a guided bomb and FPV drones (4 explosions). A car was damaged in the attack.

The Yunakivka hromada was attacked by a guided bomb and an FPV drone (3 explosions).

An FPV drone strike and mortar fire were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada (6 explosions).

The Seredyna-Buda hromada was attacked by FPV drones and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (8 explosions).

The Bilopillia hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs and an FPV drone and came under mortar fire (5 explosions).

The Russians conducted mortar fire in the Nova Sloboda hromada (2 explosions).

The Russians used three air-dropped mines to attack the Putyvl hromada.

The Shalyhyne hromada was attacked with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (2 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!