All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukFriday, 31 January 2025, 09:59
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated that the war in Ukraine should end in negotiations and both sides will have to make concessions.

Source: Rubio in a conversation with journalist Megyn Kelly, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio pointed out that the situation has become a protracted war and is getting even worse as Ukraine continues to lose territory, and suggested that even Democrats should agree with this assessment.

Advertisement:

He stressed that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin's actions are terrible, though he believes that the US and the West also made mistakes in the war.

"The dishonesty that has existed is that we somehow led people to believe that Ukraine would be able not just to defeat Russia but to push them all the way back to what the world looked like in 2012 or 2014, before the Russians took Crimea," Rubio said.

However, in the end, he said, everything has turned into a situation where the last year and a half has been about financing a protracted war.

Advertisement:

"Both sides are paying a heavy price for this [war], both sides have an incentive for this conflict to end... it's not going to end with the maximalist goals of either side, and there's going to have to be a lot of hard work done. And I think only the United States, under the leadership of President Trump, can make that possible.

It won't be easy and it will take some time, but it's something I know he's strongly committed to seeing happen," Rubio said.

Background:

  • During their first conversation on Tuesday, 28 January, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas and Rubio discussed the need to continue to put pressure on Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine.
  • During his Senate confirmation hearing, Rubio stated that any agreement to end the war in Ukraine would require concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv. He suggested that Ukraine would need to abandon its aim of reclaiming all the territory Russia has seized over the past decade.
  • Rubio called the key mission of the US Department of State "the advancement of our national interests".

Support UP or become our patron!

USARusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
Trump vows 100% tariffs on BRICS if they adopt new currency over US dollar
updatedDrones attack oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing fire – video
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
All News
USA
BRICS not planning new currency, Kremlin says after Trump's threat of 100% tariffs
20 US volunteer soldiers MIA in war in Ukraine, 5 killed in six months, CNN reports
US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China
RECENT NEWS
12:28
BRICS not planning new currency, Kremlin says after Trump's threat of 100% tariffs
12:15
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
11:56
Moscow spreads false claims of "Ukrainian atrocities" in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine says
11:25
NYT: North Korean soldiers withdrawn from Kursk front line due to heavy losses
11:20
Czech foreign minister: Russia uses diplomats for sabotage acts in the EU
10:59
Ukrainian Justice Ministry explains status of Bezrukova and Zhumadilov in Defence Procurement Agency
10:58
Czech foreign minister warns world community of Putin’s negotiation trap
10:45
Russian attack on Chornomorsk: 4 injured, hospital, grain storage facilities and lorries damaged – photos
10:03
The Guardian: Ukrainian military is exhausted and personnel shortage is getting worse
09:59
Both sides pay terrible price in war, both must give in, US secretary of state says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: