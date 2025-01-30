US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in Washington on 29 January.

Source: US Department of State; Joly on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US Department of State reported that the meeting focused on opportunities for US-Canada cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, such as border security and energy security.

Quote from US Department of State: "Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries."

Details: Joly, in turn, stated that the meeting with Rubio also covered cooperation on key geopolitical issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the situation in Haiti.

Background:

On 29 January, news agencies reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha would participate in an expanded meeting of his European counterparts and newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February.

It is also worth noting that during a phone call between Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, they discussed the need to continue pressuring Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine.

