US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in Washington on 29 January.
Source: US Department of State; Joly on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The US Department of State reported that the meeting focused on opportunities for US-Canada cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, such as border security and energy security.
Quote from US Department of State: "Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries."
Details: Joly, in turn, stated that the meeting with Rubio also covered cooperation on key geopolitical issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the situation in Haiti.
Background:
- On 29 January, news agencies reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha would participate in an expanded meeting of his European counterparts and newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February.
- It is also worth noting that during a phone call between Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, they discussed the need to continue pressuring Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine.
