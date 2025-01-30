All Sections
US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 30 January 2025, 07:54
US secretary of state meets with Canadian foreign minister: they talk about Ukraine, border issues and China
Marco Rubio. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly in Washington on 29 January.

Source: US Department of State; Joly on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US Department of State reported that the meeting focused on opportunities for US-Canada cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, such as border security and energy security.

Quote from US Department of State: "Secretary Rubio commended Canada for confronting the CCP’s coercive and unfair economic practices. The Secretary and Minister Joly also reaffirmed cooperation to enhance safety and prosperity for both countries."

Details: Joly, in turn, stated that the meeting with Rubio also covered cooperation on key geopolitical issues, including the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the situation in Haiti.

Background

  • On 29 January, news agencies reported that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha would participate in an expanded meeting of his European counterparts and newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in February.
  • It is also worth noting that during a phone call between Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, they discussed the need to continue pressuring Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine.

