All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 28 January 2025, 20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Kallas on Twitter

On Tuesday, 28 January, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, spoke by phone with Marco Rubio, the incoming US Secretary of State.

Source: Kaja Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas described the discussion with Rubio as a "good call".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed global issues where the EU and US have the same interests, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran’s malign influence and challenges posed by China."

Advertisement:

More details: The EU’s chief diplomat emphasised that the EU and the US "are always stronger together".

Kallas also expressed hope for an in-person meeting with Rubio in the near future.

The day prior, Kallas said she had invited the US Secretary of State to a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reaffirming her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Background: US President Donald Trump recently told reporters that "the European Union treats us very, very badly," adding that "tariffs are coming their way".

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
Interview with a mother and daughter who serve together in the Khartiia Brigade
All News
EU
Czechia presents plan for Ukraine's and Moldova's integration into EU's internal market
EU chief diplomat says what may be included in 16th package of sanctions against Russia
EU considering changes to preferential trade terms with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
20:14
Georgia to be expelled from Assembly at next session, says head of Ukraine's PACE delegation
19:49
Ukraine's Defence Ministry purchases first trucks for Armed Forces under state guarantees
19:12
Zelenskyy speaks with Danish PM about European unity and cooperation
19:02
Russian soldier who raped and beat captive Ukrainian woman for over a year served with notice of suspicion in absentia
18:40
Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over Kyiv's criticism of PM Fico
18:21
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
17:47
EXPLAINERWhy it is not in Poland's interest to stall Ukraine’s EU accession and how to resolve disputes
17:21
Ukrainian drones strike Russian oil pumping station and missile arsenal
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: