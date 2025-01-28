EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China

On Tuesday, 28 January, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, spoke by phone with Marco Rubio, the incoming US Secretary of State.

Source: Kaja Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas described the discussion with Rubio as a "good call".

Quote: "We discussed global issues where the EU and US have the same interests, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Iran’s malign influence and challenges posed by China."

More details: The EU’s chief diplomat emphasised that the EU and the US "are always stronger together".

Kallas also expressed hope for an in-person meeting with Rubio in the near future.

The day prior, Kallas said she had invited the US Secretary of State to a meeting of EU foreign ministers, reaffirming her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Background: US President Donald Trump recently told reporters that "the European Union treats us very, very badly," adding that "tariffs are coming their way".

