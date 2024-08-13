Trump criticises Biden over remarks on Ukraine's NATO membership

US presidential candidate Donald Trump has criticised the current president, Joe Biden, for his comments regarding Ukraine's potential NATO membership and reiterated that if he had been president, Russia's war against Ukraine would have had "zero chance" of starting.

Source: Suspilne, citing Trump during a conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter (Х)

Details: Trump claimed that Biden's statements about Ukraine joining NATO had supposedly provoked Putin to invade Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump stated that Biden started saying foolish things. For example, he suggested Ukraine could become a NATO country. However, Trump noted that Russia would never agree to that, adding that the war would not have started if he were president.

Details: Trump also said "Ukraine now doesn't have enough men" to fight and is therefore using "young men and very old" individuals.

He mentioned that if he becomes president, he will start talks with Putin.

Advertisement:

Trump emphasised that he got along with Putin for a long time and that he hopes they can get along again.

Background:

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has often boasted that if elected president, he could negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he has repeatedly refused to publicly elaborate on how he would make that happen.

The Washington Post, citing sources, claimed that Trump seems to be seeking to push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia and transfer Ukrainian territories, in particular Crimea and Donbas, under its control. Trump's campaign adviser, Jason Miller, dismissed these details as fake.

In April, CNN said Trump hopes to force Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations on a cessation of hostilities by pressuring them with the argument of further US military assistance.

Trump's former adviser, Fiona Hill, said that while he was president of the United States, he made it clear that he believed Ukraine should be part of Russia.

Trump himself has said that if he wins the election, he will try to help Ukraine but will simultaneously demand the same efforts from Europe.

Support UP or become our patron!