All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungary hints it might block Ukraine's EU path over energy transit cut-off

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:27
Hungary hints it might block Ukraine's EU path over energy transit cut-off
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó. Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has furiously reacted to a bill registered in the Ukrainian parliament that proposes a ban on Russian oil and gas transit during martial law.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, reports indicated that 18 MPs from the European Solidarity party had registered a bill proposing a ban on Russian oil and gas transit through Ukraine during martial law.

Advertisement:

"The reality is that in the EU, member states collectively and unanimously decide on the admission of new members. In other words, every member state has to vote in favour," Szijjártó said.

He added that every state "has the sovereign right to decide where and how it acquires the energy it needs to function" and no one has the right to "impose" more expensive energy resources on another nation.

The Hungarian foreign minister also pointed to Ukraine's "obligation" under the EU Association Agreement to "contribute to the EU's energy security by providing transport routes".

Advertisement:

"Therefore, the closure of gas or oil routes is unacceptable and contrary to the expectations associated with EU integration," he concluded.

Background

  • Ukraine continues transporting Russian oil to Europe through its territory via the Druzhba pipeline. The current contract is valid until the end of 2029.
  • Meanwhile, on 1 January, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to Europe after deciding not to extend the contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.
  • Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned Hungary's manipulative remarks, which suggested that Ukraine had supposedly placed the European Union in a difficult economic situation by cutting off the transit of Russian gas.

Support UP or become our patron!

HungaryUkraineEUEuropean integration
Advertisement:
Number of injured in Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14, 3 in serious condition – photos
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to paratrooper Maslovskyi, killed in knife fight with Russian soldier – video
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 9 injured – video, photos
Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September
Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state
Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say
All News
Hungary
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reminds Hungary who's really to blame for issues in Europe's energy market
US sanctions Hungarian Prime Minister's ally Antal Rogan for corruption
Hungarian foreign minister blames Ukraine for rising gas prices in Europe
RECENT NEWS
20:16
Number of injured in Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14, 3 in serious condition – photos
20:10
Belgium holds first trial of Russians for cybercrimes
18:36
Team from Kyiv wins NASA hackathon, beating over 10,000 teams
18:33
US imposes sanctions against Russian tankers under construction for the first time, Reuters reports
18:22
Putin signs comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran, Radio Liberty says
18:12
Estonian intelligence sees signs of problems with artillery in Russia
18:08
Ukrainian tennist Kichenok wins 50 doubles matches at Grand Slam tournaments
17:37
Rescue operation completed after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 9 injured – photo
17:36
Ukrainian paratroopers block Russian dugout and capture seven soldiers
17:31
Zelenskyy meets with Slovak opposition leader in Kyiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: