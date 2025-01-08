Hungary hints it might block Ukraine's EU path over energy transit cut-off

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has furiously reacted to a bill registered in the Ukrainian parliament that proposes a ban on Russian oil and gas transit during martial law.

Source: Szijjártó on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Earlier, reports indicated that 18 MPs from the European Solidarity party had registered a bill proposing a ban on Russian oil and gas transit through Ukraine during martial law.

"The reality is that in the EU, member states collectively and unanimously decide on the admission of new members. In other words, every member state has to vote in favour," Szijjártó said.

He added that every state "has the sovereign right to decide where and how it acquires the energy it needs to function" and no one has the right to "impose" more expensive energy resources on another nation.

The Hungarian foreign minister also pointed to Ukraine's "obligation" under the EU Association Agreement to "contribute to the EU's energy security by providing transport routes".

"Therefore, the closure of gas or oil routes is unacceptable and contrary to the expectations associated with EU integration," he concluded.

Background:

Ukraine continues transporting Russian oil to Europe through its territory via the Druzhba pipeline. The current contract is valid until the end of 2029.

Meanwhile, on 1 January, Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to Europe after deciding not to extend the contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry condemned Hungary's manipulative remarks, which suggested that Ukraine had supposedly placed the European Union in a difficult economic situation by cutting off the transit of Russian gas.

