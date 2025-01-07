All Sections
Bill on banning Russian oil transit registered in Ukrainian Parliament

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 7 January 2025, 20:28
Bill on banning Russian oil transit registered in Ukrainian Parliament
An oil pump and a valve. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has introduced a draft law that would prevent Russian oil and gas transit across Ukrainian territory while the country is under martial law.

Source: card for draft law No. 12380 on the Rada’s official website

Details: The text of the draft law has yet to be published. At the moment, it has merely been registered and has not been reviewed by the appropriate parliamentary committee.

The draft law was initiated by 18 MPs from European Solidarity, including Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukraine transfers Russian oil to Europe through the Druzhba pipeline. The current contract is valid until the end of 2029.

The transit of Russian gas through Ukraine was halted on 1 January 2025.

Background: On the morning of 1 January, Ukraine ceased Russian gas transit. The gas transportation system is now operating without transit.   

Support UP or become our patron!

