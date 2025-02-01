Educational institution, houses and cars damaged in Russian large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos, videos

Building damaged in the attack. Photo: Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has shown the aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "An educational institution, houses and cars were damaged in the strike.

Advertisement:

Municipal service workers have started dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack."

Shattered windows Photo: Fedorov

Damage done to the educational institution Photo: Fedorov

Municipal service workers Photo: Fedorov

Details: Fedorov also showed one of the damaged houses in the city.

In addition, he said an educational institution was damaged in the attack.

Advertisement:

He added that Russia launched 18 Shahed drones at Zaporizhzhia on the night of 31 January-1 February.

Background: On the night of 31 January-1 February, the Russians conducted their most large-scale attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in recent times, where over 10 strikes were recorded.

Support UP or become our patron!