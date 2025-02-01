Educational institution, houses and cars damaged in Russian large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia – photos, videos
Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has shown the aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Fedorov on Telegram
Quote: "An educational institution, houses and cars were damaged in the strike.
Municipal service workers have started dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack."
Details: Fedorov also showed one of the damaged houses in the city.
In addition, he said an educational institution was damaged in the attack.
He added that Russia launched 18 Shahed drones at Zaporizhzhia on the night of 31 January-1 February.
Background: On the night of 31 January-1 February, the Russians conducted their most large-scale attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in recent times, where over 10 strikes were recorded.
