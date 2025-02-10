Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Screenshot from Suspilne Sumy video

A Russian Shahed UAV has crash-landed in a car park in a residential area in the city of Sumy, damaging numerous vehicles and shattering windows in nearby high-rise buildings.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, the Sumy branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Telegram

Quote from Kobzar: "Unfortunately another Shahed has hit. A lot of cars are damaged and burning. The State Emergency Service, police and ambulances are working at the scene. A lot of windows have been blown out."

Details: Kobzar told Suspilne that at least 10 vehicles were damaged and the fire is still burning. A task force will work to deal with the aftermath of the strike starting on the morning of 10 February.

