All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 February 2025, 00:40
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy. Photo: Screenshot from Suspilne Sumy video

A Russian Shahed UAV has crash-landed in a car park in a residential area in the city of Sumy, damaging numerous vehicles and shattering windows in nearby high-rise buildings.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, the Sumy branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy, on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote from Kobzar: "Unfortunately another Shahed has hit. A lot of cars are damaged and burning. The State Emergency Service, police and ambulances are working at the scene. A lot of windows have been blown out."

Details: Kobzar told Suspilne that at least 10 vehicles were damaged and the fire is still burning. A task force will work to deal with the aftermath of the strike starting on the morning of 10 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

SumydronesShahed drone
Advertisement:
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
Elon Musk calls for Radio Free Europe and Voice of America to be shut down
Baltic states finally synchronise their power grids with Europe
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
All News
Sumy
Russian drone hits house in Sumy: fire breaks out – photos
Death toll from Russian strike on Sumy apartment block on 30 January rises to 11
Death toll from Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy on 30 January rises to 10
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Shahed drone hits car park in residential area in Sumy – video
23:12
Russian drone crashes into apartment in Kherson, injuring woman
22:07
Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025
21:13
Russians keep attacking Nikopol district: four people injured
20:45
Ukraine ranks first in medal standings at 2025 Para Biathlon World Championships
20:35
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
20:11
Zelenskyy: Moscow can no longer use energy as weapon against Baltic states
19:49
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
19:36
Ukraine's defence minister announces launch of revolutionary Drone Line project
19:23
Ukrainian ambassador urges German politicians not to underestimate Russian threat in election campaign
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: