Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident

The Finnish Border Guard has dispatched patrol aircraft to the Gulf of Finland following an accident involving the Koala oil-laden tanker in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Source: Yle, Finnish public service media company

Quote: "The Border Guard is sending patrol aircraft to the Gulf of Finland due to an emergency involving the Koala oil-laden tanker in the port of Ust-Luga, as previously reported by Russian media outlets."

Details: The Finnish border guards stated that their country is prepared to respond swiftly in case of any environmental threat. Additional information is being gathered regarding the nature and scale of the incident.

Kremlin-aligned Russian media outlets Fontanka and TASS reported that the Koala tanker, carrying fuel oil, encountered an emergency in the Russian port of Ust-Luga. The tanker is sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport press service clarified that an explosion occurred in the engine room of the vessel.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the country is closely monitoring the situation regarding the damaged oil tanker in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Earlier, it was reported that Denmark would intensify inspections of ships transporting Russian oil to protect the environment and ensure maritime safety.

