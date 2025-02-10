All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 10 February 2025, 04:01
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Dornier 228 aircraft. Photo: Yle

The Finnish Border Guard has dispatched patrol aircraft to the Gulf of Finland following an accident involving the Koala oil-laden tanker in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

Source: Yle, Finnish public service media company

Quote: "The Border Guard is sending patrol aircraft to the Gulf of Finland due to an emergency involving the Koala oil-laden tanker in the port of Ust-Luga, as previously reported by Russian media outlets."

Advertisement:

Details: The Finnish border guards stated that their country is prepared to respond swiftly in case of any environmental threat. Additional information is being gathered regarding the nature and scale of the incident.

Background: 

  • Kremlin-aligned Russian media outlets Fontanka and TASS reported that the Koala tanker, carrying fuel oil, encountered an emergency in the Russian port of Ust-Luga. The tanker is sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.
  • Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport press service clarified that an explosion occurred in the engine room of the vessel.
  • Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo stated that the country is closely monitoring the situation regarding the damaged oil tanker in the Russian port of Ust-Luga.
  • Earlier, it was reported that Denmark would intensify inspections of ships transporting Russian oil to protect the environment and ensure maritime safety.

Support UP or become our patron!

FinlandRussiaemergency event
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Finland
Finnish Defence Ministry detects violation of Finnish airspace by Russian government aircraft
Finland to provide Ukraine with new military aid package worth almost €200 million
Finland develops Steel Eagle drone for Ukraine to destroy infantry – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
11:03
Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea
10:33
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
10:29
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
09:49
Zelenskyy congratulates Baltic states on disconnecting from Russian power grid
09:40
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
09:08
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
09:00
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
08:51
Man sustains fatal injuries in Russian drone attack in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night
08:17
Almost 100 combat clashes over past day, hottest situation near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
08:00
Russians attack Nikopol district: 2 enterprises, 20 residential buildings and shop damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: