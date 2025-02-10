All Sections
Man sustains fatal injuries in Russian drone attack in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast at night

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 10 February 2025, 08:51
Drone with ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a man in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the night of 9-10 February. He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a 42-year-old man, resulting in him sustaining fatal injuries. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Background:

  • Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that over the past day, on 9 February and the night of 9-10 February, Russian troops fired on residential areas of Kherson Oblast settlements. The attacks damaged a multi-storey building and four houses. The Russians also damaged a prison and an outbuilding.
  • Three people, including a child, were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Kherson on the morning of 8 February.
  • In Kherson, a 66-year-old woman was injured after a Russian UAV crashed into her apartment on Friday, 9 February.

