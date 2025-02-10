All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says

Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 February 2025, 09:00
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during BRICS meeting in October 2024. Stock photo: Kremlin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II on 9 May.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Interfax, citing a statement by Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov on state-run TV channel Russia-24

Quote from Morgulov: "Chinese leader Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [as Russian historians refer to the war between Nazi Germany and the USSR] on 9 May in Moscow."

Advertisement:

Details: He also noted that Xi had invited Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to China for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the war against Japan, scheduled for early September.

Reports indicate that Beijing has not yet commented on this information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Xi JinpingPutinRussia
Advertisement:
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon
Russia launches 83 drones on Ukraine overnight: none reach their target
Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says
Russia to intensify forced mobilisation in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – National Resistance Center
Finland deploys patrol aircraft to Gulf of Finland after Russian oil tanker incident
Trump's adviser says Europe should take on Ukraine's security guarantees
All News
Xi Jinping
"Based on Russia's interests": Putin tells Xi what kind of "peace" he wants for Ukraine
Xi Jinping points out the need to "defuse situation" in war against Ukraine during conversation with Medvedev
Biden condemns Beijing's support for Russia's defence industrial base at meeting with China's leader
RECENT NEWS
12:50
NATO: Continued military support for Ukraine will impact Russia's capabilities
12:50
Latvia orders Patria armoured vehicles for Ukraine
12:41
DeepState: Russians consolidate positions at intersection of Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka motorway in Donetsk Oblast
12:37
Former commander of Ukraine's Joint Forces considers it inappropriate to charge military leadership in wartime
12:29
Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says
11:31
President of European Investment Bank arrives in Kyiv
11:12
Unrecognised Transnistria rejects €60 million EU aid but keeps gas supply
11:03
Politico: Europe considers seizing tankers carrying Russian oil through the Baltic Sea
10:33
Russian forces drop FAB-500 bomb on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast: 1 killed and 9 injured – photos
10:29
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: