Xi Jinping to visit Moscow on 9 May, Russian ambassador says

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during BRICS meeting in October 2024. Stock photo: Kremlin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to visit Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II on 9 May.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian newspaper Interfax, citing a statement by Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov on state-run TV channel Russia-24

Quote from Morgulov: "Chinese leader Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War [as Russian historians refer to the war between Nazi Germany and the USSR] on 9 May in Moscow."

Advertisement:

Details: He also noted that Xi had invited Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to China for the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory in the war against Japan, scheduled for early September.

Reports indicate that Beijing has not yet commented on this information.

Support UP or become our patron!