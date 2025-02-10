Russia announces contacts with US through foreign ministries and signals regarding Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that there is "some interaction" between Russia and the United States through the foreign ministries.

Source: Ryabkov's statement was quoted by RIA Novosti on Monday, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: He said that Russia is ready to resume the dialogue between Washington and Moscow, which was outlined by the team of US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are ready for dialogue, as we have said many times, in particular, we are ready to discuss a settlement [of the war] in Ukraine, but only on an equal, mutually acceptable basis," he said.

Ryabkov said that there is "some interaction between the foreign ministries". At the same time, he stressed that there are no agreed schedules for communication between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump today, but as the situation becomes clearer, he believes that agreements will be reached.

He added that under the new administration, the US has a small window of opportunity to normalise relations.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Whether the US will use this chance depends solely and exclusively on them. The language of ultimatums, shocking statements, attempts to tell us that we will be done a great favour in exchange for agreeing to obviously impassable demands – all this will not work in relations and dialogue with Russia," Ryabkov said.

He also added that Moscow receives various signals from Washington regarding the war in Ukraine but, in practice, "does not see a change in the US course yet".

Ryabkov said that Russia's position is quite clear and has been explicitly stated by Vladimir Putin.

Background:

The New York Post claims that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged his phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On 5 February, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged for the first time that there are contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Trump also said that the US is currently "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".

Support UP or become our patron!