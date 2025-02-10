Ukraine has brought back 17 people from Russian occupation since year's start, says Ukraine's human rights commissioner

Ukraine has brought back 17 people from the Russian occupation since the beginning of 2025. Photo: Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner's Office

Ukraine has brought back 17 people from the temporarily Russian-occupied territories since the beginning of 2025.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Details: Lubinets noted that the following people had been evacuated:

A family from Kherson Oblast who was left homeless by a Russian strike;

Four women with limited mobility who required ambulances and medical support for evacuation;

An 87-year-old woman forcibly deported to Russia, where she was denied proper care and vital medical assistance;

A guardian and child who had encountered persecution because the child's mother was in Russian captivity; they could only leave after her release;

A 19-year-old girl who decided to move to Ukraine-controlled territory to continue her studies and build her future;

An elderly married couple unable to leave on their own due to fear of filtration measures and danger from Russia;

Three women, including one who had lost her documents and was previously unable to leave.

"Leaving the temporarily occupied territory is crucial to safeguarding lives and health, as citizens often experience persecution, pressure and restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities.

That is why the representatives of our Office are actively involved in these processes, providing legal support, coordination with government agencies and international partners," said Dmytro Lubinets.

Background:

Ukraine has recently managed to bring back five children from temporarily occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and part of Kherson oblasts to the government-controlled territory. The youngest of them is one and a half years old.

In addition, three boys and two girls were brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

