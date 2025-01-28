All Sections
Five more children brought back to Ukraine from Russian occupation: youngest is one and a half

Vira ShurmakevychTuesday, 28 January 2025, 12:30
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has managed to bring back five children of different ages – from 18 months to 18 years old – from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Luhansk, Donetsk and part of Kherson oblasts to the Ukraine-controlled territory.

Source: Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Details: Lubinets said a servicewoman released from captivity applied to the Human Rights Commissioner's Office. She asked for help in bringing her daughter back from the TOT to the Ukraine-controlled territories. Now, the girl is with her mother.

Quote: "Finally, families will be able to choose their own future and feel Ukraine enforcing their human rights. They will finally get the medical care they need, be able to get an education and realise their own plans."

Details: Six children were recently brought back from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier, Lubinets stated that Russian officials are looking for children abducted from Ukraine for "adoption". They change their surnames, names and dates of birth.

Support UP or become our patron!

