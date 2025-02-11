Ukrainian Air Assault Forces show footage of new offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces has published a video showing new offensive operations by Ukraine’s defence forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early February.

Source: Communications Department of the Air Assault Forces Command on Facebook

Quote: "In close coordination with support units, combat and logistical forces, paratroopers of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade successfully conducted offensive actions in one of the fronts within Russia’s Kursk Oblast."

Details: It was reported that Ukraine’s defence forces managed to secure new positions and significantly improve their tactical situation as a result of a "swift and unexpected manoeuvre for the enemy".

Background: Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War, citing geolocated footage published on 6 February, reported that Ukrainian forces had conducted a new series of mechanised attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, breaking through to a depth of five kilometres behind the Russian defence line southeast of the town of Sudzha.

