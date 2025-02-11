All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

70% of information about Trump's peace plan is baseless, Lithuanian foreign minister believes

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 12:51
70% of information about Trump's peace plan is baseless, Lithuanian foreign minister believes
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has said that reports of US President Donald Trump's peace plan are 70% baseless.

Source: Kęstutis Budrys in a comment to the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kęstutis Budrys: "About 70 percent of the information in the public domain regarding supposed fragments or intentions of the plan from either side, I can confirm, is baseless. There’s testing, [...] trying to check one idea or another, and so on."

Advertisement:

Details: The broadcaster noted that Budrys and his Baltic counterparts visited the United States last week.

The Lithuanian foreign minister says that during the visit, the Balts advised their American partners to "keep everything on the table" during the negotiations.

Quote from Kęstutis Budrys: "We’re talking about [Ukraine’s] NATO membership, we’re putting NATO membership on the table, which is something we’ve always said should be done. Not just because it’s the easiest, most direct way to ensure Ukraine’s security but simply because by discarding the very idea you weaken any negotiation positions. I got the impression that the US administration won’t be the one to come out with a plan and say, here, read the plan, and now we’re going into negotiations with this plan. That’s not how negotiations work; you have to keep some cards up your sleeve; the negotiation positions need to be formulated strongly."

Details: Budrys considers it important that Russia has not yet demonstrated its readiness to negotiate.

Quote from Kęstutis Budrys: "There are some signals that the sanctions package could be significantly expanded and that military support for Ukraine could be unprecedented if no deal is reached, [and these signals] are real. We’ll see what leverage they choose."

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that representatives of the Trump team would visit Ukraine this week. CNN, citing sources within the Ukrainian government, reported that US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will visit Ukraine next week.
  • On 10 February, The Telegraph reported that Trump’s administration decided to pause the development of a "peace plan" for Ukraine to hold talks with European partners.
  • The envoy is supposed to present elements of the peace plan at the Munich Security Conference this weekend – although he had previously said he would not do so.
  • Reuters report that the plan may include continued military support for Ukraine in exchange for access to its rare mineral resources.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaTrumpceasefireRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Emergency power outages cancelled across Ukraine
Three political prisoners from Crimea freed after nine years in Russian penal colony – photos
Russians launch combined attack on Poltava Oblast overnight
Ukraine's Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast damaged in Russian attack
Trump says Ukraine has "essentially agreed" to US$500 billion mineral deal
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
Lithuania to allocate nearly €32 million for Ukrainians' education in 2025
Lithuania raises nearly €900,000 in one week to buy drones for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:03
EXPLAINERWill the scandal over the former Polish prosecutor general’s arrest help Tusk?
14:44
Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher – video
14:33
Easing martial law, reforms by 2027: what the EU expects of Ukraine on its path to membership
14:17
Trump's tariffs will hit Ukrainian steel in March, Kyiv seeks solution
14:08
Ukrainian parliament authorises purchases of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
13:53
Russians bomb Donetsk Oblast's Kostiantynivka, injuring 3 civilians
13:50
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$58 million for infrastructure recovery
13:15
Beckham registers his trademark in Russia
13:09
Russians strike house in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 7 people – photo, video
13:06
ECHR rules in Favour of Novaya Gazeta against Russia over war coverage ban
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: