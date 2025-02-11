Russian media outlet reports unexpected visit by US Ambassador to Russia's Foreign Ministry

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy visited Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, 11 February.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Neither the Russian Foreign Ministry nor the US Embassy has disclosed the purpose of her visit.

Sources from Russia’s TASS Kremlin-aligned news agency said details would be made public later.

Tracy’s visit comes amid reports that the US and Russian administrations have begun direct discussions regarding the war in Ukraine.

Update at 12:12: Russia’s Foreign Ministry later told Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti that Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov held a scheduled meeting with the US ambassador to discuss the operations of diplomatic missions.

Background:

A day earlier, Ryabkov confirmed that Russia and the US were maintaining diplomatic contacts.

On 5 February, the Kremlin acknowledged for the first time that it had been in contact with the Trump administration regarding Ukraine.

Trump also stated that the US is currently "talking to the Russians and Ukrainian leadership" about resolving the war.

