Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher – video

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 February 2025, 14:44
The RBU-6000 Smerch-2. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian fighters from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Steel Lions unit tracked and destroyed a rare Russian Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher in the forests on the Lyman front using UAVs.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops managed to track and destroy rare enemy combat equipment in the forests on the Lyman front."

Details: Ukrainian defence forces reported that Russian troops had mounted the Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher on an Ural truck and hidden it in the forests on the Lyman front.

Fighters from the Steel Lions drone battalion used large night drones to destroy the weapon.

For reference: The RBU-6000 Smerch-2 is a Soviet-era anti-submarine rocket launcher, designed to counter submarines and attacking torpedoes. It features a stationary 12-barrel 213mm calibre system and was adopted by the Soviet Navy in 1961.

During the Russo-Ukrainian war, Russian forces have been mounting these launchers on Ural trucks.

Background:

  • On 24 January, intelligence officers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Active Operations Department discovered and destroyed a Russian 1L122 Garmon radar station in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and killed the soldiers who had serviced and transported it.
  • On 22 January, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russo-Ukrainian war
