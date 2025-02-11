Russians attack utility service workers with drone in Kherson Oblast's Bilozerka, 2 injured

Russian troops have attacked a utility service vehicle in Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, with a drone, injuring two people. They have been taken to hospital.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian troops attacked a local utility vehicle with a drone, injuring two workers, in Bilozerka at 13:30."

Details: It is noted that two employees were injured in the attack. A 57-year-old civilian suffered blast trauma, concussion and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder, and a 51-year-old utility worker was diagnosed with blast trauma, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the head.

Both men were taken to hospital and are being treated by doctors.

