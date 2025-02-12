All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 04:36
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
Aftermath of an attack. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and in a number of oblasts due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack at dawn on 12 February. Explosions have rung in Kyiv, and fires have broken out as a result of falling UAV wreckage.

Source: Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:27, and explosions rang out in the capital immediately after it.

Advertisement:

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding in the capital.

The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast.

Updated: Tkachenko reported the fall of debris and a fire in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

Quote from Tkachenko: "As a result of an enemy attack, a falling of wreckage and a fire were recorded in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts. Information about the casualties is being established, and the relevant services have been sent to the scene."

Klitschko said that emergency services had been called to the city's Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

Tkachenko later added that the fires occurred on the roofs of residential buildings in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Quote from Klitschko: "Fires in Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In the Obolonskyi district, there is a fire in the industrial zone. Preliminarily, there’s been damage to nearby buildings. All services are on the way."

"In the Sviatoshynskyi district, there is a fire on the roof of a nine-storey building. No one has called for medical assistance yet."

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyivexplosionair defenceair-raid warning
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Trump confirms he is sending Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says he would offer "straight territory swap" if talks with Putin take place
All News
Kyiv
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
Hungary's deputy foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to demand explanations for alleged "smear campaign"
Fire breaks out in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv due to fallen drone debris
RECENT NEWS
08:49
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
08:27
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
08:18
updatedRussians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
07:24
updatedEmergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
07:21
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 53 artillery systems over past day
05:26
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
04:36
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
03:58
Russia restricts information about Kursk Oblast to avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, says ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: