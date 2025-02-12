Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Kyiv and in a number of oblasts due to the threat of a ballistic missile attack at dawn on 12 February. Explosions have rung in Kyiv, and fires have broken out as a result of falling UAV wreckage.

Source: Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration; Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:27, and explosions rang out in the capital immediately after it.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding in the capital.

The Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missiles from the northeast.

Updated: Tkachenko reported the fall of debris and a fire in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital.

Quote from Tkachenko: "As a result of an enemy attack, a falling of wreckage and a fire were recorded in the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts. Information about the casualties is being established, and the relevant services have been sent to the scene."

Klitschko said that emergency services had been called to the city's Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

Tkachenko later added that the fires occurred on the roofs of residential buildings in Solomianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

Quote from Klitschko: "Fires in Holosiivskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. In the Obolonskyi district, there is a fire in the industrial zone. Preliminarily, there’s been damage to nearby buildings. All services are on the way."

"In the Sviatoshynskyi district, there is a fire on the roof of a nine-storey building. No one has called for medical assistance yet."

