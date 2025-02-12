All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 12 February 2025, 08:18
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles on the night of 11-12 February.

Source: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces were responding in the oblast. Enemy targets were downed. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties among civilians. No hits on critical infrastructure were recorded."

Advertisement:

Details: Kalashnyk said a fire broke out in non-residential premises in the Obukhiv district as a result of the Russian attack.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Falling UAV wreckage damaged nine houses and a car in the Boryspil district.

Quote: "Emergency services continue working to document and deal with the aftermath of the attack."

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 08:00, the State Emergency Service reported that efforts were ongoing in Kyiv Oblast to deal with the aftermath of the morning's large-scale Russian missile attack.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Rescue workers continue to extinguish a fire in non-residential buildings in one of the oblast's districts... A total of 138 firefighters and 45 appliances are working at the scene," the State Emergency Service stated.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastdronesmissile strikeair defence
Advertisement:
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
Ukrainian team wins full set of awards at Invictus Games
US confirms Trump envoy's visit to Moscow to retrieve hostage
Zelenskyy approves purchase of Russian reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Trump confirms he is sending Treasury Secretary to Ukraine
Zelenskyy says he would offer "straight territory swap" if talks with Putin take place
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight: air defences respond, drone wreckage falls on building site and open areas
Russian drone attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast: cars and houses damaged, grass caught fire – photos
Air defence forces respond to drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:49
Ukraine's air defence downs 6 ballistic missiles and 71 Russian drones
08:27
Von der Leyen tells US vice president about EU's commitment to just peace for Ukraine
08:18
updatedRussians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos
08:12
Trump meets with teacher released from Russian prison at White House
07:42
Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missile, damaging infrastructure, petrol station and many cars – photos
07:24
updatedEmergency workers report consequences of Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv: 1 killed, 4 injured – photos
07:21
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 53 artillery systems over past day
05:26
Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, child among injured, Kyiv mayor says
04:36
Russians attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are explosions and fires
03:58
Russia restricts information about Kursk Oblast to avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, says ISW
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: