Russians attack Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles at night, causing fire and damage – photos

Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones and missiles on the night of 11-12 February.

Source: Kalashnyk on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence forces were responding in the oblast. Enemy targets were downed. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties among civilians. No hits on critical infrastructure were recorded."

Details: Kalashnyk said a fire broke out in non-residential premises in the Obukhiv district as a result of the Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Falling UAV wreckage damaged nine houses and a car in the Boryspil district.

Quote: "Emergency services continue working to document and deal with the aftermath of the attack."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: At 08:00, the State Emergency Service reported that efforts were ongoing in Kyiv Oblast to deal with the aftermath of the morning's large-scale Russian missile attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Rescue workers continue to extinguish a fire in non-residential buildings in one of the oblast's districts... A total of 138 firefighters and 45 appliances are working at the scene," the State Emergency Service stated.

