All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Pentagon chief says Europe must take on greater share of military aid to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 12 February 2025, 17:32
Pentagon chief says Europe must take on greater share of military aid to Ukraine
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has stated that Europe should take responsibility for providing the majority of lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine in the future.

Source: Hegseth in his speech at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Group) in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hegseth emphasised that "safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of NATO".

Advertisement:

That is why, he added, Europe "must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine".

Quote: "This means donating more ammunition and equipment, leveraging comparative advantages, expanding your defence industrial base and, importantly, levelling with your citizens about the threat facing Europe."

Background: 

  • Hegseth stated that European countries should follow Poland’s example in defence spending.
  • Hegseth also said that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal, and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineEurope
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole among top officials, head of service personally detains him
All News
USA
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
RECENT NEWS
20:22
UK announces US$186 million aid package for Ukraine
20:21
Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump
20:04
Poland says Kyiv shouldn't expect NATO invitation after Pentagon chief's remarks
19:45
Zelenskyy: If Ukraine isn't in NATO, it will build NATO on its territory
19:40
Zelenskyy holds conversation with Trump
19:37
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles
19:22
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin
19:04
Zelenskyy concerned about US politicians' statements on achieving peace in Ukraine
18:58
Trump says he spoke with Putin
18:55
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received draft agreement on minerals from US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: