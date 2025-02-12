All Sections
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 12 February 2025, 19:22
Kremlin shares its version of Trump's call with Putin
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed to "work together" during their conversation.

Source: European Pravda, citing Russian propaganda outlet TASS

Details: Peskov stated that the conversation lasted "almost an hour and a half".

Quote: "(The Kremlin leader) supported one of the key points made by the US president that it is time for our countries to work together." 

More details: Peskov said that Putin also invited Trump to visit Moscow.

"Putin and Trump also agreed to continue their personal contacts, including organising a face-to-face meeting," the Kremlin stated.

Background:

  • Trump has previously expressed his willingness to speak with Putin as part of efforts to "settle" the war in Ukraine. The US president said he and Putin agreed to "immediately begin" negotiations to end the war.
  • Earlier reports confirmed initial contacts between Russian officials and Trump's administration regarding Ukraine.

PutinTrumpnegotiations
